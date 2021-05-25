Marjorie Taylor Greene quickly deletes obscene Twitter attack on 'feckless' Kevin McCarthy
Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Facebook.com)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday quickly deleted a tweet she promoted from one of her supporters that called Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) a "moron" and a "feckless c**t."

As flagged by the Washington Post's Aaron Blake, Greene promoted a tweet by right-wing Twitter account @ASimplePatriot on Tuesday that used obscene language to attack McCarthy over his criticism of Greene's latest comparison of public health advocates to Nazis.

"Look you moron, nobody supported Israel in their recent conflict with Hamas more than MTG," the Green supporter wrote. "Her analogy may not have been perfect but you seriously need to get a grip you feckless c**t. Pelosi is the villain here."

Greene then quoted the tweet and wrote, "Thank you for seeing the truth and how much I support Israel."

Within six minutes of posting the tweet, however, it was subsequently deleted.