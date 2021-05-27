Marjorie Taylor Greene in damage control mode after her Holocaust remarks ignite GOP turmoil

During an appearance on the Real America's Voice network this Wednesday, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to walk back previous comments where she compared mask mandates and vaccine cards to how the Nazis persecuted Jews during the Holocaust, claiming she was taken out of context.

Greene's walkback comes after members of her own party condemned her rhetoric.

"I had compared it to the horrible way that Jewish people had been treated by having to show their papers," Greene said. "Without a phone call or a text message, all of a sudden I find out on the news that Kevin McCarthy, Elise Stefanik, and unfortunately, Steve Scalise had all condemned my remarks."

According to Greene, Republicans who condemned her "were just misstating things I had said, and then also they were just preaching the woke media mob's talking points."

"When I made those statements, I wasn't even talking about masks per se," Greene said. "I was talking about the mistreatment of being treated like a second-class citizen. And I never said the word 'Holocaust.' It's just the same as I never said the words 'Jewish space lasers,' but then the media made that one up too."

Watch the video below, via Right Wing Watch: