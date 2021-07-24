Marjorie Taylor Greene angrily accuses Mitch McConnell of 'dirty politics' after Trump pal accused of death threats
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Saturday morning after a former McConnell campaign manager promoted a report that might derail the political aspirations of one of Donald Trump's friends.

On Friday morning, former McConnell aide Josh Holmes linked to a story that reported that former NFL star Hershel Walker -- who Trump wants to run for one of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats -- has been accused of threatening his former wife's life and that he might be unstable.

As Holmes tweeted, "This is about as comprehensive a takedown as I've ever read. My lord."

That set off Taylor Greene who only amplified the story by linking to Holmes' tweet as she lashed out at Holmes' former boss.

"This is @LeaderMcConnell 's organized opposition research leak to dirty up @HerschelWalker and shared by Josh Holmes - McConnell's former Chief of Staff and campaign manager," she wrote. " This is how dirty politics work. McConnell doesn't want Herschel bc he'll be a champion for the people."

You can see the tweets below:




