Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for insisting the 'Taliban would have NEVER said no to Trump'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) received a great deal of pushback on Monday morning after she attacked President Joe Biden over moves he's making in Afghanistan and then claimed that former President Donald Trump could get whatever he wanted out of the Taliban.

Biden has hinted that he would keep American forces in Afghanistan past the deadline for leaving the country if that is what is needed to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies before a complete pullout.

With Taliban leaders stating they expect the U.S. to abide by their agreement to leave by the end of the month, Taylor Greene asserted that Trump could bend them to his will -- then added that Biden should be impeached.

"The Taliban would have NEVER said no to President Trump, but they just told Biden no to extending the August 31st deadline to pull troops. Biden abandoned Americans and dishonored our military, veterans, and allies. Biden has disgraced America! Biden must be impeached!" she wrote.

Critics of the controversial lawmaker and Trump were quick to point out that the former president all but gave the Taliban everything they wanted when he signed a treaty with them in 2020 that was so one-sided that the Republican National Committee dropped it from their website where they listed Trump accomplishments.


