Marjorie Taylor Greene invokes Trump’s ‘covfefe’ in defense of ‘Gazpacho Police’

Earlier this week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attracted national attention after claiming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was using the "Gazpacho Police" to spy on Republican members of Congress — confusing Gestapo, the name for the Nazi secret police, with gazpacho, a traditional Spanish cold tomato soup with blended raw vegetables.
After days of mockery in the media, Greene finally addressed the issue, using the moment to baselessly accuse President Joe Biden of cognitive decline — and linking her behavior back to the infamous episode where former President Donald Trump tweeted the gibberish word "covfefe" in a rant attacking the media.
Some of us slip up a word every now and then, but Joe Biden doesn\u2019t even know the words coming out of his mouth practically all the time.\n\nThe good news is that the people know the difference.\n\nSo in the famous words of some one I hold dear.. Covfefe!https://twitter.com/donaldjtrumpjr/status/1492198429392572420\u00a0\u2026— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) 1644623965
Greene has become one of the most controversial members of the House Republican caucus. She has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, suggested a Jewish space laser could be behind wildfires in the Western United States, and was stripped of her committee assignments after the emergence of her endorsement of killing prominent Democrats on social media.