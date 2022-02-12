Marjorie Taylor Greene invokes Trump’s ‘covfefe’ in defense of ‘Gazpacho Police’
Earlier this week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attracted national attention after claiming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was using the "Gazpacho Police" to spy on Republican members of Congress — confusing Gestapo, the name for the Nazi secret police, with gazpacho, a traditional Spanish cold tomato soup with blended raw vegetables.

After days of mockery in the media, Greene finally addressed the issue, using the moment to baselessly accuse President Joe Biden of cognitive decline — and linking her behavior back to the infamous episode where former President Donald Trump tweeted the gibberish word "covfefe" in a rant attacking the media.

Greene has become one of the most controversial members of the House Republican caucus. She has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, suggested a Jewish space laser could be behind wildfires in the Western United States, and was stripped of her committee assignments after the emergence of her endorsement of killing prominent Democrats on social media.

