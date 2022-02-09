CNN panel roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene over her instant-classic 'Gazpacho Police' gaffe

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," a panel of commentators had a field day with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) of sending the "Gazpacho Police" to spy on House Republicans.
"A few weeks or months ago, Marjorie Taylor Greene said to Steve Bannon that they represent the base of the Republican Party. That they're not fringe ... here's Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene talking, I think earlier today," said anchor Jake Tapper, playing the clip. "The Gazpacho Police. I assume she means the Gestapo Police, which is another reference that would be offensive, that she makes inappropriately."
"Maybe she did it on purpose, after said accusations of impropriety," said analyst Kasie Hunt.
"Right," laughed Tapper. "Nobody can accuse her of using anti-Semitic tropes or Holocaust belittling tropes if she is referring to the Gazpacho Police."
"I guess she's belittling the Gestapo by calling them gazpacho?" said Hunt. "Who knows."
READ MORE: Peter Navarro accuses Jan. 6th committee of being 'domestic terrorists' in unhinged subpoena response
"By the way, in San Francisco, they could very well have a Gazpacho Police, just as a separate issue, if it's too warm," said Tapper to chuckles around the panel. "I guess my question is, why are people siding with that? Like, you have a choice here. What is the incentive structure where somebody would say, I'm on Marjorie Taylor Greene's side of this. Not Liz Cheney. I want to be on the Gazpacho Police side of this."
Watch below:
CNN panel laughs at Marjorie Taylor Greene's "Gazpacho Police" comment www.youtube.com
IN OTHER NEWS: 'What the hell is that?' Fox News' Geraldo buries Tomi Lahren for defending 'thuggish' trucker protests
'What the hell is that?' Fox News' Geraldo buries Tomi Lahren for defending 'thuggish' truckers www.youtube.com