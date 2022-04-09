Federal judge open to challenge that would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene off the ballot: CNN
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Screen Grab)

According to a report from CNN, Federal Judge Amy Totenberg has indicated a willingness to take a look at whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) can be kept from running for re-election due to her connection to the Jan 6th Capitol assault.

CNN is reporting that Totenberg is expected to "issue a ruling next week, likely on Monday."

"Federal Judge Amy Totenberg of the Northern District of Georgia said during a lengthy hearing that she has 'significant questions and concerns' about a recent ruling in a similar case, which blocked the same challenge against Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a North Carolina Republican," CNN's Marshall Cohen wrote. "A group of Georgia voters, backed by a coalition of constitutional scholars and liberal activists, lodged the challenge against Greene last month with state election officials. Greene then filed her own lawsuit in federal court, asking Totenberg to shut down the state-level proceedings."

An attorney for Taylor Greene, James Bopp Jr. complained that the challenge is concocted from "50 pages of newspaper articles, hearsay and political hyperbole.”

He also warned that, should the challenge be successful, Democratic activists may attempt to use the ruling to keep Donald Trump off the ballot should he run for president in 2024.

