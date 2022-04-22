Marjorie Taylor Greene's political future could rest in the hands of Brad Raffensperger: report

Friday morning's hearing in an Atlanta courtroom will decide if Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia should be constitutionally barred from running for reelection because of her role in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

Greene has publicly fretted for days about potentially being called as a witness during the hearing. Donald Trump described her as "going through hell." State Judge Charles Beaudrot will preside over the administrative hearing and will issue a recommendation on whether Greene should be disqualified from running.

As CNN reports, he will issue his opinion to none other than Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who immediately became Trump and Greene's enemy when he declined to "find" the votes Trump needed to carry the state in the 2020 presidential election. Whatever Raffensperger's decision, Greene can appeal in state courts.

If Greene takes the stand, as expected, she will become the first lawmaker to provide sworn testimony about whatever role she played in fomenting the assault on the U.S. Capitol. "The outcome will reverberate beyond Georgia, because similar challenges are pending against other Republican officials and could be lodged against former President Donald Trump if he runs again in 2024," notes CNN.

WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene had a days-long meltdown over 'insurrectionist' lawsuit

The case is based on a Civil War-era provision of the Fourteenth Amendment that states any American official who takes an oath to uphold the Constitution is disqualified from holding any future office if they "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

Greene had filed a federal lawsuit to shut down the state process but was rebuked by a federal judge on Monday. She has denied any wrongdoing regarding the insurrection and says that she "never encouraged political violence" and wasn't involved in planning any protests. Her lawyer told CNN that he thinks Friday's hearing is a "show trial" and that the entire procedure is an egregious violation of her rights.