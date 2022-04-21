WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene had a days-long meltdown over 'insurrectionist' lawsuit – here are 5 key moments

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) has been ordered to testify in a lawsuit brought by a group of voters who want her removed from the ballot for supporting an armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and she seems pretty stressed as Friday's hearing draws closer.

Judge Amy Totenberg ruled this week that the lawsuit, filed by five voters from her district who argue that Greene should be stricken through the U.S. Constitution's Disqualification Clause, could move forward, and she complained bitterly Thursday during an appearance on Right Side Broadcast Network.

"So Friday, I am being forced to go on the witness stand under oath to be questioned about something I have never done, something I have never been charged with -- no one has, absolutely no one has because it didn't happen," she told the conservative network. "I am actually going to have to sit there and answer these questions as the first member of Congress to be put in this situation. So it's absolutely absurd."

RELATED: This 'coded' Marjorie Taylor Greene tweet may be decisive in kicking her off the ballot

Greene used similar language to complain about the deposition during an appearance Wednesday on One America News.

"They are actually putting me on the witness stand on Friday," Greene said. "I am the first Republican member of Congress that is going to be forced to take the witness stand under oath and defend myself against a lie and something I never did."



She complained about her required testimony the evening before on Tucker Carlson's Fox News program, and she snapped at a local TV reporter's questions Tuesday about the suit, which she said should be dismissed.

"I'm not accused of anything because I did nothing wrong," Greene said during the interview with News Channel 9. "I don't care what the lawsuit says I did nothing wrong. And this is a scam, okay? So I'm not entertaining this."

Greene claimed Monday evening, also on Carlson's program, that she was the victim of a political conspiracy.

"The progressives, the people who donate to dark money groups ... they've hired up some attorneys from New York who hate the people from my district and don't believe that they should have the right to elect who they want to send to Washington, which is me," Greene told Carlson. "They've filed a lawsuit because they’re trying to rip my name off of the ballot and steal my district's ability to reelect me."

MTG www.youtube.com





NOW WATCH: BLM leader busts 'smooth' Fox News host after he begins interview with 'white lives matter'