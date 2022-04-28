CNN's Jim Acosta throws Marjorie Taylor Greene's words back in her face during contentious exchange
Marjorie Taylor Greene (The Jenna Ellis Show).

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) got into a heated exchange with CNN reporter Jim Acosta after he confronted her with her past text message where she floated declaring martial law to keep former President Donald Trump in the White House.

"Did you send a text asking the president to declare martial law?" Acosta asked her as the two of them walked down the street in Washington D.C.

"You know, I don't recall those being my text messages," Greene replied.

Even though Greene couldn't say for certain whether she'd really sent the text in question, she nonetheless grew very defensive about it and accused Acosta of mischaracterizing its contents.

At issue is the fact that Acosta's initial question implied Greene directly pushed for a declaration of martial law, whereas the actual text message shows she merely floated it as a possibility.

Acosta then took out his phone and read her text aloud.

"In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law [sic]," Greene wrote on January 17, 2021. "I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him."

Acosta then tried to ask her why she would even think of bringing up martial law more than ten days after Congress legally certified the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Greene, however, flew into a rage at him.

"You're lying!" she said. "You know why people don't like you? Because you're a liar! Why do you want to lie on television!"

Watch the video below.


READ MORE: Trump official tried to stop infamous 'bleach injection' presser after having a hunch he'd 'say something dangerous'

SmartNews Video