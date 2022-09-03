Watch: MTG fails to defend Dr. Oz and declares John Fetterman a ‘communist’

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene traveled to Pennsylvania for Saturday's Donald Trump rally for Republican gubernatorial Doug Mastriano and U.S. Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Ahead of the rally, Greene was interviewed by the far-right website Real America's Voice.

"So many important issues," Ed Henry said, "and as you lay them out, I don't see how Democrats could win the midterms, because there's one issue after another, from inflation to the food supply, and the overreach by the Justice Department, where you can't see them being a winning party."

"And yet, I wake up this morning, the Associated Press headline was, 'Donald Trump rallies in Pennsylvania amid Republican midterm worries.' Is this a media-manufactured narrative that maybe you aren't going to do as well in November, because there are RINOs like Mitch McConnell pushing this narrative as well, that maybe some of these candidates, like Dr. Oz, are not going to win," Henry said. "What's your big picture right now about whether a red wave is coming."

Greene did not give a prediction, instead going on an anti-trans rant, but Real America's Voice's Karyn Turk returned to the Oz question and asked Greene what the message was to voters who were not "initially on the Dr. Oz train."

"How do they learn to trust him?" Turk asked.

Greene did not answer how voters could trust the television doctor. She instead lashed out at Democratic Party nominee John Fetterman.

"Listen, I'll make it real simple, let me tell you about Fetterman," Greene replied.

Greene claimed, "if you don't fight hard for Dr. Oz, you're going to be sending a communist to the Senate."

Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor who spent more than a decade as the mayor of Braddock, is a Democrat who has never campaigned on communism.

Watch below or at this link.