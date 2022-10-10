'What's he going to do when it's not windy?' Marjorie Taylor Greene fumes about Biden's clean energy plans

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) recently attacked President Joe Biden for supporting developing wind power on the grounds that it is not always windy outside.

In a video clip flagged by @PatriotTakes, the Georgia congresswoman accused Biden of not doing enough to "prop up American oil and gas," and instead putting his support in a green energy agenda.

"He thinks wind turbines are the way to go!" she complained. "I mean what is he going to do when it’s not a windy day? Is he going to stand out there and blow hot air at all the wind turbines? Because that's basically what he does!"

In fact, wind turbines are just one part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce America's fossil fuel emissions, as the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act also includes significant incentives to build out solar and nuclear energy, as well as a hastening of a transition from gas-powered to electric vehicles.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump's rally rant was an attempt to 'poison the jury pool' and thwart any DOJ prosecution: legal expert

Additionally, wind turbines are typically built in areas that are consistently windy, and energy storage technology means that wind turbines can build up energy capacity to deliver power to the grid even during times when there is less wind.

Watch the video below or at this link.

NOW WATCH: 'They never want to show how massive the crowd is' Trump continues to boast about Jan 6.