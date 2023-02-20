Marjorie Taylor Greene fears GOP base believes too many 'liars and grifters'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Sunday lamented that too many people within the Republican base have fall prey to "liars and grifters."

In a cryptic tweet, Greene teased that there was news breaking tomorrow that could disprove the claims of unnamed right-wing operatives who had apparently been misleading conservative voters.

"There are grifters and liars that our base believe. Unfortunately," she began. "These people always claim to know 'the truth' and have 'sources' but always mislead people and grift for donations. Can’t wait for the real news tomorrow. I love being right."

Despite her claims to be a truth-teller, Greene has a long history of promoting a broad array of bogus conspiracy theories.

Among other things, Greene has questioned whether a plane really crashed into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, has accused the Rothschild family of funding space lasers that are used to deliberately start forest fires in California, and has claimed that school shootings are "false flag" operations conducted by the United States government as a pretext to seize Americans' guns.

Greene was also once a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory, although she has since said that she has realized that former President Donald Trump is not engaged in a secret plan to bring down a global cabal of Satanist pedophiles.