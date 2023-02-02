Watch: Dem uses Marjorie Taylor Greene's greatest hits to turn tables on GOP in Ilhan Omar debate

During a contentious debate over whether to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) off the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) used the words of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to turn the tables on Republicans who have accused Omar of extremism.
During a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, Phillips acknowledged that Omar has in the past used harmful anti-Semitic tropes while criticizing the United States government's alliance with Israel, but he insisted that she has apologized for those statements and has since learned from them.
He then claimed that Omar's past statements pale in comparison to the actions that got Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) booted off committees during the last Congress when there was a Democratic majority.
"She's never posted a video depicting herself decapitating and killing fellow members of Congress," he said, referring to Gosar's satirical cartoon video that showed him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). "She doesn't question whether a plane really smashed into the Towers on 9/11, she doesn't wonder if school shootings in America are staged. She has not propagated the absurd notion that space lasers financed by the Rothschild family are the cause of wildfires in California. She's never equated vaccine mandates with Adolf Hitler. And she has never, ever expressed support for executing leaders of the United States Congress."
Phillips, who happens to be Jewish himself, then accused Republicans of weaponizing accusations of anti-Semitism to selectively punish people whom they don't like.
"This is the very weaponization of anti-Semitism that I, as a Jewish person, find repulsive," he declared.
