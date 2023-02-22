'Freak show' Marjorie Taylor Greene is too powerful to be ignored: conservative author
Peter Wehner, a former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, is warning that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) statements about enacting a "national divorce" should not be written off as a mere "freak show."

In his latest essay at The Atlantic, Wehner argues that Greene is now too influential within the House Republican Party to be written off or ignored as a crank.

"Greene is not just a member of Congress, not just a member of its Committee on Homeland Security," argues Wehner. "She has become a confidante of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy."

In fact, Wehner believes that Greene speaks for a shockingly large number of ordinary Republican voters who have so come to hate sharing a country with people who don't agree with them politically that they want to secede and form a new nation.

"Greene and McCarthy -- one crazed, the other cowardly -- embody a large swath of the modern-day GOP," he argued. "Any party that makes room for seditionists and secessionists is sick and dangerous."

Wehner also noted the irony of members of the so-called Party of Lincoln hopping aboard the secession bandwagon.

"The Republican Party, forged a century and a half ago in the fight against secession, now finds the move worth contemplating," he notes.

