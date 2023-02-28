Marjorie Taylor Greene claims 'insane' woman and son attacked her in restaurant
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claims she was accosted by an "insane" woman and her adult son at a restaurant.

The Georgia Republican didn't say where the incident allegedly took place Monday night, but claimed to be a victim of political intolerance by the left, reported The Daily Beast.

“They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views,” Greene said. “They are self righteous, insane and completely out of control. I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons.”

Greene, who last week called a "national divorce" between red states and blue states, claimed the woman's son "screamed" at her, and she lamented the lack of civility between those with differing political views.

“People used to respect others even if they had different views," she said. "But not anymore. Our country is gone.”

Greene, for her part, once called for executing former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a move that got her expelled from all her committee assignments in the previous Congress before they were restored by current House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

