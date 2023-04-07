'Mentally unstable and documented liar': Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Trump's latest hiring move
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is not a fan of former President Donald Trump's reported decision to hire far-right activist and failed Republican candidate Laura Loomer to help him win back the White House in 2024.

Writing on Twitter, Greene accused Loomer of being "mentally unstable" and a "documented liar" whom should not be hired by the former president.

"She can not be trusted," Greene wrote. "She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle. She loves the alleged FBI informant and weirdo Nick Fuentes. She tried to get hired on the Ye campaign after the infamous Mar-a-Lago dinner, but Kanye West refused to hire her so now she’s running to Trump. Never hire or do business with a liar. Liars are toxic and poisonous to everything they touch."

Greene added that she'll "make sure" Trump knows her feelings about Loomer.

Even within the world of far-right MAGA politics, Loomer is a controversial figure.

Among other things, she once infamously handcuffed herself to Twitter's offices in New York City to protest getting banned for posting hate speech, she has touted herself as a "proud Islamophobe," and has even expressed support for white nationalism despite her own Jewish heritage.

"I’m pro-white nationalism,” Loomer said in 2017. "So this country really was built as the white Judeo-Christian ethnostate, essentially. Over time, immigration and all these calls for diversity, it’s starting to destroy this country."

