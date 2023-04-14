About-face: Donald Trump Jr. just suggested that military intel leakers may actually be 'heroes'

Donald Trump Jr. is the latest right-wing political figure to heap praise upon he suspect who was arrested Thursday in connection with the leak of highly sensitive classified documents.

Just after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Jack Douglas Teixeira was being treated as a “traitor and criminal” and credited him for “exposing the truth, Trump's son said on his "Triggered" podcast that he has changed his thinking on issues related to leaking government documents. Specifically, he compared Teixeira to Julian Assange and Edward Snowden, and said that, "Maybe it's just the US government is a bad actor."

He went on to say that the way former president Trump has been treated is evidence of that, and stated that, if there are US boots on the ground in the Ukraine as the leaked documents suggest, the leaker could potentially help "avert World War III"

"Are we on the brink of going in because elected officials aren't telling the American public exactly what's going on?" he asked.

"I used to think they're the villains. I'm like, I don't know, maybe they're actually heroes," Trump Jr. added.

Trump Jr. also suggested on his podcast that his father might be the only one "competent" enough to beat back World War III.

Trump Jr. noted that he doesn't believe anything the "deep state" says after he was himself accused of committing treason. He further compared his behavior to purported Hunter Biden's actions.

Watch the segment below or at this link.