Vicious feud erupts between Marjorie Taylor Greene and 'Stop the Steal' organizer
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is now in a feud with two one-time allies whom she is implicating in a scheme to sexually prey upon teenage boys.

At issue is a series of leaked messages showing "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander allegedly soliciting teenage boys for nude photos.

Alexander has admitted to "struggling" with an attraction to men but has denied knowingly soliciting photos from underage boys.

The scandal also drew in white nationalist and Trump dinner guest Nick Fuentes, who is being accused of trying to help Alexander silence some of the teens who were solicited by offering them jobs.

Reacting to all this, Greene lashed out at her two one-time allies in an angry Twitter rant.

"This is disgusting textbook predation of underage boys," Greene wrote. "And Nick Fuentes was in on it... FBI should investigate."

Greene's falling out with both Alexander and Fuentes has been swift, as just last year Greene spoke at one of Fuentes' white nationalist conferences, although at the time she denied knowing anything about his controversial views, including his belief that the Holocaust was a hoax.

In addition to Fuentes and Alexander, Greene has also lately criticized far-right failed congressional candidate Laura Loomer and expressed alarm when she learned former President Donald Trump had instructed his 2024 presidential campaign to give her a job.

