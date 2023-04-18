Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she saw 2,000 pages of evidence on 'Biden crime family'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed on Tuesday that she has seen 2,000 pages of evidence outlining what she's calls the Biden crime family's extensive misdeeds, including alleged human trafficking.

Greene, who earlier in the day was shredded for purportedly providing misinformation about the origin of the COVID-19, posted on Twitter that the "Biden crime family participated in human trafficking by soliciting prostitutes from the United States and abroad in countries like Russia and Ukraine."

"There is an entire crime enterprise wrapped around Joe Biden and his family," she added.

Attached to the tweet is a video of Greene, who is seen standing in front of the camera in a black jacket. She says she "just finished reviewing the financial records in the Treasury."

"What I saw was over 2,000 pages of jaw-dropping information. There's basically an enterprise wrapped around Joe Biden involving not only multiple family members - more than we thought there were - but other people, as well, Greene said in the Twitter video. "And just a complete conglomerate of LLC shell companies where money was passing through from foreign countries."

Greene added that the American people deserve to know about the Biden family's "crimes," and noted that the GOP House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has a "much bigger investigation to do than thought."

Greene has repeatedly railed against Biden and Democrats, including reportedly using vile language against Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and declaring that Democratic victories will erode American democracy and lead to socialism.

She has also called white men the most oppressed group in the United States.

And she promotes the smear that billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, a Jew who survived the Holocaust, was really a collaborator who "turned in his own people over to the Nazis."

In 2017, she said that "Q is a patriot," referring to the supposed secret whistleblower of QAnon who was working from inside the Trump administration to reveal the deep state's network of pedophiles and power brokers.

QAnon crept up on the fringes of social media but has since spilt into the mainstream thanks to widely shared posts on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Greene was also recently in the news for spending $65,000 on a home fence.

