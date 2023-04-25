Biden campaign announcement takes aim at Marjorie Taylor Greene
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Joe Biden took a swipe at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in a video announcing his intention to run for re-election in 2024.

The right-wing lawmaker is shown about 36 seconds into the three-minute video wearing a white fur coat and shouting "liar" at the president during his State of the Union address earlier this year, as Biden pointed out Republican efforts to cut Social Security and Medicare, reported Newsweek.

"You know, around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take down those bedrock freedoms," Biden says in a narration. "Cutting Social Security that you paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy, dictating what healthcare decisions women can make, banning books and telling people who they can love, all while making it more difficult for people to vote."

The video also shows images from the Jan. 6 insurrection during this portion, along with photos of MAGA Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Donald Trump patting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on the back.

Watch the announcement below or at this link.

Joe Biden Launches His Campaign For President: Let's Finish the Job www.youtube.com

