Comer hammered for letting MTG run wild in committee hearings

In a scathing letter to House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) on Thursday, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) slammed the lack of leadership after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) showed footage of Hunter Biden in the middle of a sex act during an open committee hearing.

"If Rep. Greene’s completely gratuitous and irrelevant display of pornographic images at our televised hearing does not violate the Congressional rules of decorum, then we have no rules of Congressional decorum," wrote Raskin. "This type of display is a violation of House rules, and, as you yourself have recognized, also 'counter to a credible investigation.'"

"I would like to remind you that under House rules, as Chair of this Committee you have an obligation to enforce the rules of decorum fairly and equitably," Raskin continued, demanding that Comer issue a public reprimand of Greene and proactively bar "explicit pornographic images" from being displayed in a hearing "absent clear legislative relevance, prior approval from both the Majority and Minority, and written consent from any individual featured in the exhibit."

Greene, a far-right lawmaker who once pushed QAnon conspiracy theories, was previously booted off committee assignments in the last Congress over social media activity endorsing the killing of prominent Democrats, but was reinstated after Republicans regained a narrow House majority last year.

This is not the only setting in which Greene displayed the naked images of Hunter Biden, whom Republicans are trying with no evidence to link to criminality by President Joe Biden.

Regardless, an attorney representing Hunter Biden has complained to the Office of Congressional Ethics, calling the non-consensual dissemination of images of his client involved in sex acts "a new level of abhorrent behavior" and saying that Greene's "unmoored verbal abuses and attacks on Biden represented numerous ethics violations."