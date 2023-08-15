Revealed: Marjorie Taylor Greene's post-divorce finances — from Trump to Disney

In the end, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's now-ex-husband appears to have taken the couple's most MAGA investment: shares of stock in Donald Trump social media venture.

Gone from Greene's personal investment portfolio is a jointly held stock in Digital World Acquisition Corp. — a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, that’s supposed to merge with Trump's Truth Social social media platform, according to the Georgia congresswoman's newly filed annual financial disclosure.

Greene, on Oct. 22, 2021, became the first member of Congress to personally invest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. Greene reported that she and her then-husband Perry Greene purchased between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock that day. The value of Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock has since plummeted.

It's unclear when Greene lost control of her Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock investment, as well as a host of other jointly held stock investments — including shares in defense contractors Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics. She has not previously indicated in federal filings that she sold her jointly held stocks or otherwise ceased to own them.

The Georgia Republican's new financial disclosure did reveal one large holding that she's never disclosures before: an account with the Congressional Federal Credit Union worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Greene also disclosed retaining ownership of a rental property in Georgia valued at between $1 million and $5 million, and her 51 percent interest in family business Taylor Commercial, valued at between $5 million and $25 million.

From her family business, Greene reported earning $1 million in direct income last year — exponentially more than her $174,000 congressional salary.

One of Greene's smallest — but most notable — disclosed investments is for her dependent child worth no more than $1,000: stock in the Walt Disney Company. Greene has previously derided Disney as "pro-child predator" and a company where "innocence is actually under attack".

Greene's congressional office did not immediately respond to messages by phone and email.

Generally, federal lawmakers are required to publicly report details about most financial assets and transactions for themselves, their spouses and their dependent children.

But U.S. House guidance provides some exception for couples that are in the midst of splitting up.

"You are not required to disclose financial information about a spouse from whom you have separated with the intention of terminating the marriage," the guidance reads.

It adds: "No report shall be required with respect to a spouse living separate and apart from the reporting individual with the intention of terminating the marriage or providing for permanent separation; or with respect to any income or obligations of an individual arising from the dissolution of his marriage or the permanent separation from his spouse."

Greene finalized a divorce with Perry Greene in December.