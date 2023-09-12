Feud erupts between Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz over Biden impeachment

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL) found themselves getting into a dispute on Wednesday over who should get the most credit for the Republican-run House of Representatives launching an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

The trouble started when Gaetz took to Twitter to crow about the role he played in lobbying House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden, despite the fact that Republican investigations so far have uncovered no concrete proof that he benefited from his son Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings.

"When Speaker McCarthy makes his announcement in moments, remember that as I pushed him for weeks, [Fox News host Brian] Kilmeade said I was: “Speaking into the wind” on impeachment," wrote Gaetz. "Turns out, the wind may be listening!"

This drew a sharp rebuke from Greene, who literally tried to impeach Biden starting on his first day in office in January 2021.

"I introduced articles of impeachment against Joe Biden for his corrupt business dealings in Ukraine and China while he was Vice President on his very first day in office," Greene boasted, although there is not yet any evidence of Biden engaging in corrupt dealings in either Ukraine or China. "You wouldn’t cosponsor those and I had to drag you kicking and screaming to get you to cosponsor my articles on the border. Who’s really been making the push?"