Marjorie Taylor Greene ad taps 1960’s anti-war movement in attack on President Biden

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday released a new ad that taps themes from the 1960s anti-war movement and uses strikingly similar imagery from one of the most famous political ads of that era.

The far-right congresswoman’s ad titled “Stop World War II” intersperses news clips with Greene’s statements asserting President Joe Biden is bungling America into potential nuclear catastrophe.

Although the ad doesn’t specifically mention Ukraine or Russia’s unprovoked invasion, Greene refers to the conflict as “this war” that she claims Biden is mishandling.

“Our enemies see through the saber-rattling,” she said, adding that “Biden’s sanctions aren’t working. They’re just pushing Russia even closer to China.

“Under Biden, America’s no longer in charge on the world stage,” Greene asserts.

Greene says in the ad that America's military is weakened under Biden and that “our supreme leaders in the Biden administration are so clueless that they are literally going to lead us into World War III.”

“Stop this war and bring peace,” Greene says at the end of the ad alongside images of a mushroom cloud.

The ad features hauntingly similar imagery as the 1964 “Daisy” ad President Lyndon Johnson ran that depicted his Republican opponent Barry Goldwater as a dangerous extremist who could plunge America into nuclear war.

"These are the stakes!” Johnson says in the 1964 ad.

“To make a world in which all of God's children can live, or to go into the dark. We must either love each other, or we must die.”

Watch video below or at this link.