Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Ocasio-Cortez a 'little communist' and says AOC should be imprisoned
Screengrab.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) played the victim during a campaign speech at a Trump campaign rally in Ohio.

She first polled the crowd on who is there president to "make sure she was talking to smart people." The crowd shouted "Trump" in reply.

She complained about investigations into Trump, the "dirty, rotten media," Democrats, and how she is the new "bad guy" in Washington, DC.

"I didn't go to Washington, DC to make friends," she said of being stripped of committee assignments for her reckless rhetoric.

She went on to list reasons why she is so toxic, but did not list her support of the QAnon conspiracy theory, her offensive comments on the Holocaust, or her efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

And she once again lied that "Democrats stole the election" and called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "communist" and suggested she should be imprisoned.

Watch:

