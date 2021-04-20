'Never had anything to do with it!' GOP hardliners flee Marjorie Taylor Greene's failed 'Anglo-Saxon' caucus

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) ill-fated effort to create an "America First" caucus dedicated to promoting "Anglo-Saxon" values has completely crashed and burned, and now even some GOP hardliners are shoveling dirt on the project's ashes.
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who earlier this year was a featured speaker at a white nationalism conference, tells CNN's Manu Raju that he was never part of the "America First" caucus, even though initial reports listed him as a founder of the group along with Greene.
"I never had anything to do it," Gosar told Raju. "There's no America First Caucus. There's no America First Caucus."
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who was also reportedly invited to join the caucus, similarly told Raju that the caucus proposal seemed like "a setup" even though he told reporters just days ago he was considering joining it.
News broke late last week that some Greene staffers planned on creating the caucus to promote a "common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions" and "the progeny of European architecture."
The caucus proposal was widely panned, however, and even some members of the House Freedom Caucus tried to distance themselves from it. Shortly afterward, plans for forming the caucus were officially scrapped.