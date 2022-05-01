Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar added to Jan 6th committee's 'target list': reporter

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," Guardian White House correspondent Hugo Lowell revealed that Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) have been added to a "target list" by the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection.

Using the release of new texts to and from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as a springboard, Lowell claimed that the two lawmakers can likely be expected to be asked to testify before the committee.

With host Phang asking about letters previously sent to GOP lawmakers asking them to appear, she pressed the Guardian correspondent about what to expect next, including new letters.

"The committee has decided that they are definitely going to send a letter to [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy," Lowell began. "We've also learned they are going to send letters to [GOP Reps] Jim Jordan, Scott Perry -- people they have sent letters to previously trying to get them to come in for a voluntary deposition or some type of other interview at least, to see what they go for the investigation."

"They are now also looking at, in light of the text messages with Mark Meadows that were leaked, people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, people like Mo Brooks, people like Paul Gosar," he added. "So those are the kind of people now on the target list of the committee because they want to capitalize on the public pressure that is a building on these members of Congress because the public knows that they are in constant communication with the White House chief of staff, trying to overturn the election and so far, nothing has come of that."

He later added the committee has been releasing the texts a portion at a time with a specific reason in mind.

'I think that this is a way to buy time for the committee, and for the. members, for them to think, if they defy our latest letter, maybe this is the time that we can move forward with subpoenas," he explained. "I will say, that based on my sources, the mood on the committee has shifted this last week. There has been more of an impetus to get these people in and if it takes a subpoena, they may well do it."

