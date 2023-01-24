Marjorie Taylor Greene: Antifa are 'fascists' because 'they defend the drag queens targeting our children'

Antifa are "the fascists" rather than the far-right demonstrators they are fighting, argued Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday evening — in part, she said, because they support drag queens.

The remarks came in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, as she discussed a protest in Georgia against a new police training center that turned violent, with activists torching a police car and an officer fatally shooting one of the demonstrators.

"They are not anti-fascists. They are the fascists," said Greene. "Not only do they attack police, but they defend the drag queens targeting our children with Drag Queen Storytime. They go after people when they are not vaccinated and demand they get vaccinated and wear masks during the so-called pandemic."

Greene is referring to a case in Texas where Antifa activists showed up legally carrying weapons, to defend a family-friendly drag brunch outside a Roanoke distillery from members of the Proud Boys.

Republicans have condemned these events, even when the performers are not sexualized and age-appropriate. Some businesses that put on these events have been vandalized and defaced with hate speech and threats.

Greene has repeatedly pushed anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in Congress, at one point even hanging an anti-transgender sign outside her office across the hall from the office of a Democratic lawmaker.

Watch the video below or at this link.

