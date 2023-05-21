Marjorie Taylor Greene: Biden is 'held hostage by the radical left mob' in spending talks

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on Saturday that it is not the Republicans in Congress who are trying to appease their radical fringe base in spending talks, but the White House and Joe Biden.

Greene, who is known for making fantastic claims on Twitter, was responding to Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram, who reported on news coming from the White House on the ongoing spending discussions with Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Pergram quoted a White House representative as saying, "It is only a Republican leadership beholden to its MAGA wing — not the President or Democratic leadership — who are threatening to put our nation into default for the first time in our history unless extreme partisan demands are met."

Greene replied, saying it is Biden who is beholden to the extremist leftists.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'So cool to watch her twist!': Donald Trump attacks ex-adviser and other women in multiple posts

"Reality: Biden is held hostage by the radical left mob in his party that refuse to let him cut any spending," she wrote. "But Joe doesn’t care because he’s over at the G7 summit trying to keep up."

The same thread by Pergram to which Greene was responding included quotes from the White House in which Biden had offered to cutting spending items.

"The President has over and over again put deficit reduction proposals on the table, from limits on spending to cuts to Big Pharma profits to closing tax loopholes for oil and gas. Let’s be clear: The President’s team is ready to meet any time," the White House representative was reported as saying.