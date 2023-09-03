Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks Burning Man guests are being 'brainwashed' to think the Earth will explode

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) sounded the alarm that the attendees of Burning Man are being indoctrinated.

Burning Man has been largely made up of hippies who create a community and society for a week that operates on a barter system and gifts. The old-school Burning Man was once described by The New York Times as "50,000 stoned, half-naked hippies doing sun salutations while techno music thumps through the air." So, it's unclear who Greene thinks could be indoctrinated.

"We are watching, you know, 73-75,000 people in Nevada and they're locked in there from the floods," said Greene. By the time she made the comments, however, the RVs were rolling and attendees were starting to leave.

Greene explained that she was "glad" to see those at Burning Man inconvenienced.

"I look, I, I, just was gonna raise that," Alex Jones stuttered. "They literally did a mock sacrifice and all this and then it flooded with these tornadoes..."

Each year, the attendees of Burning Man build a "man" that is burned on the last day of the event. It isn't a sacrifice to Satan. The final fire has been going on since the 1980s, their website explains.

As a fact-check, tornadoes don't cause flooding, the rain from the storms does. There were no tornadoes reported during the event. In the case of the Nevada desert, the area received a month's worth of rain in less than two days.

"Heavy rains began on Friday, and the festival site received more than half an inch of rain overnight, organizers told The New York Times. "In other areas of Nevada, such as Las Vegas, fast-moving thunderstorms and flash flooding swept through over the weekend, with heavy flooding reported on the Las Vegas Strip. At least one driver had to be rescued from a car."

The sun came out for a bit on Saturday, but heavy rain began to fall again on Sunday, and event organizers locked down the site, not allowing anyone in or out except emergency vehicles. ABC News revealed Vegas got more than 3 inches of rain in two days. It's twice the amount of rain that is typically reported in a month for the state.

"Well, you know, God has a way of making sure everyone knows who God is," Greene said. "I'll say that about that. But let's talk about what is happening to these people. So, there's 73-75,000 in the Nevada desert right now at this Burning Man. They're locked in. They're not allowed to leave and they're basically probably being brainwashed that climate change is the cause of it and it's going to destroy the Earth. And they're, they're feeling the panic. So, what's going to happen, Alex?"

She explained that every attendee would return home with "stories to tell" about climate change being caused by humans.

"It's manufacturing. It's our, it's our gas and diesel engines," Greene continued. "It's, it's, you know, agriculture. I mean, [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes (D-NY)] wants to get rid of cattle, even, even the population. We have too many humans putting out too much carbon. You're going to start hearing all this stuff and this is going to build, and I believe this is the left's new life."

The left has been fighting the climate change war since long before Burning Man began in the 1980s.

"They're going to put on the American people, and create it — remember AOC and the left and many others said that the Earth is going to literally explode into a ball of fire. We're all going to die. It's going to be the end of the world," said Greene.

"2030," Jones quoted.

It's unclear where the conspiracy is coming from but scientists believe that the Earth will live on, it's people that will be harmed by climate change.

"This is what they're brainwashing people to believe," swears Greene.

She went on to say that she does believe in climate change, but it is happening not due to humans but due to space, astronomy and physics.

"The climate changes. It's been changing since the beginning of time. Since God created the Earth, the climate has changed," said Greene. "And that is the reality because we live on — our planet is, is, is moving, it's rotating ... it always changes. It rotates around the sun. It moves through the galaxy. Our galaxy rotates through the universe. Of course, our climate is going to change!"

It's unclear which scientist Greene is citing.

See the moment in the video below or at the link here.



