'Pure communism': Marjorie Taylor Greene says 'Arizona is next' in 'grand conspiracy' to get Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed on Sunday there was a "grand conspiracy" to imprison former President Donald Trump and stop him from running for office in 2024.

Following Trump's indictment for election interference in Georgia, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Greene if Arizona would be the next state to indict the former president.

"Well, I'm sure Arizona is next," Greene declared. "And just as Stephen Miller laid out, this is a conspiracy, a grand conspiracy by the Democrat Party to use the justice system at the federal level, but also in the states using these state DAs like in Georgia, Fani Willis."

"They'll use Arizona's, they're using New York's, and they're using this giant collaboration basically to affect the 2024 election," she added. "This election is not going to be swayed by indictments against President Trump that are really pure communism in America today."

