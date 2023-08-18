No one should take House Republicans' pursuit of Hunter Biden seriously: Biden attorney
(Comer by Kevin Dietsch for Getty, MTG by Anna Moneymaker for Getty)

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Friday, Hunter Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell singled out Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and James Comer (R-KY) for their part in the Republican Party's pursuit of his client.

Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, the lawyer pointed out that Republicans are admitting they are trying to link Hunter Biden business deals to his presidential father to "move the political needle," and that they have failed to come up with a "serious" whistleblower who can prove Biden corruption.

"You have to have a serious congressional proceeding in order to consider having somebody like your client come," Lowell told Scarborough. "And there's been nothing serious about this set of proceedings."

"This is a set of Republican chairpeople who have done the least the following. They basically started by admitting that the whole point of their proceeding was to use his [Comer's] phrase 'to move the political needle," he continued. "Since then, they said the reason the United States is helping Ukraine is because of the bribes that occurred between the two. Then they said the reason the Titan submarine news was suppressed was to cover up for the deal announced for Hunter."

"Marjorie Taylor Greene used a [House] Oversight hearing in order to show naked photos of our client," he added. "Comer has basically just been bragging that he is the one, to use his phrase, who shoved the plea bargain 'up the you-know-what of the Justice Department.' There have been allegations that there was a whistle-blower which turns out to be first they said the guy was missing and it turns out he's a fugitive and he's involved in obstruction and being a foreign agent."

"With that panoply and laundry list of the things that these members of Congress have done, until they show they have a serious intent or are operating within the rules and have a proper legislative purpose, nobody would go before them," he added.

