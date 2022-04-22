Courtroom erupts in laughter as Marjorie Taylor Greene gets accused of stealing a line from Independence Day

While being cross-examined during a hearing where challengers are seeking her disqualification from running for reelection, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was asked about comments she made while trying to get her fans to show up to protest the certification of the 2020 election's results on Jan. 6, 2021, specifically one comment where she said, "We aren't a people that are going to go quietly into the night."

"Now, that phrase ... that's not something that you came up with on your own, is it?" attorney Andy Celli asked Greene.

When Greene replied that she had no idea what Celli was referring to, the attorney said, "Well, that's something that you borrowed from a movie script, right?"

"I don't know what you're talking about," Greene said.

"You borrowed that line from the movie 'Independence Day,' right?" Celli asked.

At that point, Greene began to laugh, as well as others in the courtroom. "No," Greene replied as she continued to laugh.

Celli then played the relevant clip from "Independence Day," but Greene insisted there was no connection.

"I don't recall getting any inspiration from this Hollywood movie like you're suggesting," Greene said.

"So you were not communicating in referencing that film that Jan. 6 was going to be a new kind of Independence Day?" the attorney asked.

Greene replied "all I was talking about was objecting and standing up for people's votes in our election."

Watch the exchange below: