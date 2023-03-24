'We know he's insane': Former Trump pal claims he's 'shriveling away' as pressure mounts

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," regular contributor Donnie Deutsch reacted to what co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough called Donald Trump's "day of rage" on Thursday where the former president fired off multiple racist and anti-Semitic attacks at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Just hours after Trump threatened "death and destruction" if he is indicted on misdemeanor charges of making a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, Deutsch, a former longtime friend of Trump's from his New York City days, claimed his former pal is obviously scared to death over his legal problems.

"You someone who has known Donald Trump for a long time," MSNBC Jonathan Lemire prompted. "There is reporting this week about him being arrested this week, how it will be good publicity. You know, smile for the cameras were there to be a perp walk. "

Lemire added, "This is a man who clearly, and these posts show, wants nothing to do with being charged with a crime."

"I think for his base, they love it," Deutsch began. "I don't think he loses a lot of votes, but he certainly loses the opportunity to get back any of those independents, any of the suburban voters. And I think the Reverend [Al Sharpton] really kind of nailed in the last hour, You're really seeing -- this is a frightened man at this point."

"I'm going to use one of his terms: this is a caged animal who is backed in the corner, " he continued. "He's looking that way and he's acting that way -- and he's unhinged and it is so frightening though, when he went through those disgusting anti-Semitic racial tropes, that 'Soros-backed animal,' you might as well say dirty Jew Black animal, you might as well say those words because that is what he's saying. And the fact that other Republicans, including [Florida Gov. Ron} DeSantis, the number one challenger, does the same thing, does the Soros thing, the same 'Jew-backing' this Black man -- and one used the word 'master' -- I think that was [Rep. Elise] Stefanik and whatnot -- that's the stunning talk."

"We know Trump is insane," he added. "We know he has lost his mind, we know he's just continually, continually shriveling away."

Watch the video below or at this link.