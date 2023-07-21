Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed as a 'DNC sleeper agent' after giving Joe Biden a boost

On Friday morning, the MSNBC' Morning Joe' panel gleefully pounced on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for her handing President Joe Biden a boost to his re-election prospects by comparing him to popular presidents when she thought she was attacking him.

Speaking at the Turning Points Action conference last weekend, the controversial Georgia Republican equated Biden to Presidents Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Lyndon Baines Johnson as part of an attack on programs from their administrations that have been enormously popular with Americans.

In her speech she stated, Biden is working to "finish what FDR started" by tackling issues related to "education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and welfare."

That, in turn, led Biden's people to pump out an ad using Taylor Greene's words to boost his re-election bid, as well the president thanking her -- tongue in cheek -- for the inadvertent praise.

On "Morning Joe," co-host Mika Brzezinski sarcastically nailed the far-right House member.

"Was it inadvertent?" she asked. "She meant everything she said. She just didn't get that it was a good problem -- that's her problem."

"She's actually speaking out against Medicare, attacking Medicare, attacking Medicaid, attacking, as she said, great advances in infrastructure, great advances in health care, great advances in all of these things that, well, the overwhelming majority of Americans want him to do," co-host Joe Scarborough chimed in. "I guess she thinks it's a negative thing-- it turned out to be a hell of an ad."

"I think that's what happens when you spend too much time in the narrow social media podcast world, in that bubble,' co-host Willie Geist added.

"Man, you couldn't have scripted that any better, building on the legacy of FDR and LBJ," he quipped. "I said the other morning she sounded like a DNC sleeper agent. The more I hear that, I wonder if she's up to something else because it is so flattering of President Biden."

Watch below or at the link.