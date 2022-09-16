Marjorie Taylor Greene's kicking of 18-year-old Gen Z activist may result in legal action

Controversial GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia may have legal exposure after kicking an 18-year-old Gen Z activist and posting the video to her official congressional Twitter account.
"Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) appeared to kick an unarmed demonstrator during a confrontation outside the Capitol on Thursday afternoon," The Washington Post reported.
The newspaper reported Greene "at first appearing to step on demonstrator Marianna Pecora’s foot" and then "appearing to intentionally draw back her foot and aim for Pecora’s leg."
“Oh my God,” Pecora said.
Pecora is the deputy communications director of the Gen. Z group Voters of Tomorrow and was with the group's executive director, Santiago Mayer, when the incident occurred.
On the issue of pressing charges, Mayer said, "we're talking to our legal team and keeping our options open."
"I’m so sorry but I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect members of Congress to not kick an 18 year old citizen," Pecora said earlier.
"Think about the fact that a bunch of kids having meetings in Congress held themselves with better composure than a full grown adult and sitting member of Congress. Put a little more faith in Gen Z. Please and thank you," she added.
The group emailed a statement to reporters saying they were fed up.
"Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has spent her time in office launching attacks against our democracy and the young people who will soon inherit it," the group wrote. "This afternoon, she took her offenses to another level, as she physically and verbally attacked members of our team. In addition to yelling at our Executive Director, a Mexican immigrant, to ‘go to another country,’ she physically assaulted another young staffer. Gen Z is fed up with politicians who continue to put our lives in danger, and this aggression is one of the most visible examples yet of what we are up against.”
