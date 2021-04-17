WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene fact-checked on MSNBC after Twitter meltdown

Efforts by a Georgia Republican to distract from the party's growing racism scandal were fact-checked on MSNBC on Saturday.

"Controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashing out in a new statement over attacks of her new effort in Congress that one of her colleagues is labeling the Ku Klux Kaucus," MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian reported.

"Ali, I want to start with you because it doesn't seem like Marjorie Yaylor Greene is denying that this exists, just that it's being misrepresented," Voosoughian said to reporter Ali Vitali.



"Yeah, she's not denying it," Vitali replied. "And in fact, she's passing the blame in that statement that you read a piece of, she basically goes on to say that this is not a document that she saw, that it was staff level from an outside group, really passing this off on to her staff, but you also saw that colorful statement, went after the media,that's a narrative that her own spokesman began right after the folks at Punchbowl News broke this document."

Vossoughian also interviewed Punchbowl co-founder John Bresnahan.

He said, "we provided the document to Congresswoman Greene's office before we ran our story. They knew exactly what we were writing and we provided the document to them. They never denied having a role in this group, and they didn't say anything about the document itself."

Watch: