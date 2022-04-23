Marjorie Taylor Greene's lawyer exposed himself to a 'heckuva conflict of interest': former federal prosecutor
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Screen Capture)

On Friday, during the hearing against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), her attorney objected to a line of questioning about White House discussions of declaring martial law to overturn the 2020 presidential election — saying that he also represents former President Donald Trump, and claiming that any discussions on that are covered by executive privilege.

In response, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance expressed her shock at the claim of executive privilege, claiming that it is a "heckuva conflict of interest" for this attorney representing Greene to also have been involved in discussions with Trump — and noting the multiple ways that executive privilege does not, in fact, apply to this situation.

Greene's hearing is a part of a lawsuit arguing that she should be disqualified from the ballot to run for re-election to Congress, under Civil War era law that prohibits insurrectionists from holding federal office. So far, such legal efforts have not been successful; a similar challenge to Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) was recently blocked by a federal judge appointed by Trump.

