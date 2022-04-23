Marjorie Taylor Greene's lawyer exposed himself to a 'heckuva conflict of interest': former federal prosecutor

McCarthy previously said reports about his comments were false -- until the authors released the tapes.

Speaking to Joy Reid on MSNBC Friday, Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson said that from what he understands the anti-McCarthy attacks are secretly coming from Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

"There is no question, Joy. There are a half-a-dozen aspirants to the thrown and all of them have had a closer relationship with Trump than McCarthy has had. Kevin of not of that world. Remember, in 2016, McCarthy said 'Oh, [Vladimir] Putin pays Trump.' That divided those two men. They have never gotten better. They've always had hostility between them and Trump never forgets a slight. You know, with the people that — the horse race right now in Washington — you know, it was Jim Jordan for a while who looked like the one who might take out McCarthy. But today, the buzz in D.C. is all about Elise Stefanik that she's the one behind this and putting the knife into this guy. She's extremely ambitious. She's gotten very close to Trump, and she's gone full MAGA. So, I think if Kevin is thinking through his immediate future mayor donors, as he has been, unless they keep him he can't block the Trump people. Kevin should get a food taster at this point."

Reid noted that Stefanik is just as much of a hypocrite about Trump as McCarthy has been.

"This is cut six for my producers: before she became a Trump cult leader she called him misogynistic. She called him soft on Putin. She recognized Russia attacked the 2016 election. She urged him to release tax returns and went after him," said Reid. "She is Kevin McCarthy! So, to stay with you for a minute, Rick, they're just exchanging — all of them are Kevin McCarthy! Mitch McConnell can't stand Donald Trump, you can tell! And, he literally said, I'm glad the Democrats are going to take him out. The problem I see is spinelessness, crowdedness, and this desperation for power at all costs. They're all clutching for the ring and, you know, they think they're going to get it."

See the conversation below:

