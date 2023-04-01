Marjorie Taylor Greene's Manhattan protest plans undercut by fellow lawmaker: 'Not to be taken seriously'

Reacting to plans by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to show up in Manhattan on Tuesday to protest the criminal arraignment of indicted Donald Trump, one of her colleagues in the House remarked that it is her right, but her efforts will be a waste of time.

Appearing on MSNBC with host Jonathan Capehart, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) dismissed out of hand Taylor Greene's rush to Trump's defense which will include her visit to Manhattan, saying: "It's not going to do any good."

"What's your reaction to your fellow member of Congress, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene saying she's gonna come to New York to protest the indictment?" host Capehart asked.

"Well she certainly can go to New York to protest the indictment, it's not going to do any good. It's not going to stop it," she dismissively replied.

"I think that she's just gaining more publicity and more attention to herself but he has been indicted and there's nothing that she can do about it at this point," she continued. "As a matter of fact, she has a reputation for being outrageous -- someone that is not to be taken seriously, and so she'll just continued with that reputation by going to protest. She could not in any way interfering with justice at this point. Justice is on the move."

