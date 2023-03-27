Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Biden and other 'gun grabbers' for Nashville school shooting

In the immediate aftermath of a school shooting in Nashville that left at least seven people dead including three children, Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed Joe Biden, Democrats, and gun control advocates.

The shooting happened at Covenant School, a Christian private school, The Metro Nashville Police Department said. The suspect, a 28-year-old Nashville woman, was fatally shot by police, The Associated Press reports.

Greene blamed gun free school zone laws that passed in the 1990s when Biden served in the Senate, in particular, for Monday's shooting.

“Joe Biden’s gun free school zones have endangered children at schools leaving them as innocent targets of sick horrible disturbed people ever since he worked as a Senator to pass this foolish law,” Greene tweeted.

“What a fool. What a failure.”

Greene blamed gun control advocates, who she described as “gun grabbers.”

“Gun grabbers like Joe Biden and Democrats should give up their Secret Service protection and put themselves on the same level as our unprotected innocent precious children at school.

“School shootings should NEVER happen and will end immediately when our nation's children are defended the same way Joe Biden is by good guys with guns!!!”

Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted: “In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting.:

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you.”

Greene also thanked first responders.

“My prayers are with the victims and families at the Covenant School in Nashville. Another absolutely horrific needless tragedy. Children and school staff should always be protected the same way politicians, money, precious stones, and gold are protected, but even more so, by good guys with guns," she tweeted.

“Thank God for good guys with guns and thank God a good guy with a gun killed the evil mentally deranged shooter today.”