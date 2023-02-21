'Really sick' Marjorie Taylor Greene 'hates Americans': Morning Joe

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called for a "national divorce" to "separate red states from blue states," and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said that revealed that many Republicans "hate" other Americans.

The Georgia Republican has made similar suggestions in the past, but the "Morning Joe" host said her chatter, which came as President Joe Biden showed support to Ukraine by visiting war-torn Kyiv, showed the Republican Party was an extremist threat to the country.

"We've talked about it before, but they don't hate Russia, they hate Americans," Scarborough said."They don't attack Vladimir Putin, they attack the United States military. Senior senators say they wish American troops were more like Russian troops. You have them saying that helicopters are coming from Afghanistan that we used in the Afghanistan war, U.S. military helicopters coming to hunt down Americans here at home. That the FBI is going to kick down the doors of Americans who voted for Donald Trump and drag them off to jail. That the IRS, a senior Republican senator, maybe the most senior Republican senator, saying IRS agents were going to go to his home state, kick in the doors with AR-15s and shoot and kill middle-class Iowans. I could keep going down the list, it's one after another after another."

"It's all about hating America," he added. "Why would they do this? It's baffling to me, I can't imagine it. This is the sort of thing that conservatives used to get angry about when the radical left would do it and would say, 'America, love it or leave it.' Not so sure why they hate America so much, but I do know this, it raises them a lot of money, so at the end of the day, just like Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker taking my grandmom's Social Security checks in the 1980s, they take $25 here, $25 there by preaching hate, by preaching conspiracy theories, by talking about how they are being hunted down by their own government. NRA has done it masterfully and cynically the past 30 years, talking about jack-booted thugs. Why would they do it? You look and see how much the craziest members of the House raise, the small-dollar donors that -- from across the country that give them money. It's all a grift. they're literally willing to burn the American flag with their rhetoric to raise $25. It's really just sick."



