'Stay in Hollywood': Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests movie ban in 'national divorce' rant

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called for new residents in red states to be stripped of voting rights as part of her plan for a "national divorce."

In recent days, Greene has repeatedly called for a national divorce and insisted that she did not want a civil war. Under her plan, many federal government agencies would be disbanded, and red states would enact strict moral laws in the name of liberty. She said there would be a law to govern the placement of sex toys in stores, for example.

During a Tuesday appearance with podcaster Charlie Kirk, Greene said residents of blue states should temporarily lose their voting rights after moving to a red state.

"They are really like newcomers ruining our beautiful red states," she told Kirk.

Greene also made complaints about how the film industry brought jobs to Florida.

"Republican lawmakers thought it would be a great idea to offer tax credits to Hollywood filmmakers," the lawmaker lamented. "That was a major mistake because we don't like Hollywood's values. We don't like their abortion on demand."

She also suggested that she wanted to ban some films in red states.

"We don't want like the things they want to teach our children and show our children on their movies," Greene remarked. "And we really want those things to stay in Hollywood and not be exported to Georgia."

"Movie makers, they came to Georgia, they loved it so much, they loved the tax credits, and they stayed!" she exclaimed. "And now we've seen a big change in our Georgia elections. We have two Democrat senators representing Georgia and no longer Republican senators. And we are a state, I would say, we're a little more purple than I would like."

