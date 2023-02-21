The View suspects there is a nefarious source behind Greene's 'national divorce' outburst

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's call for a "national divorce" alarmed panelists on "The View."
The Georgia congresswoman said red states and blue states should break apart into separate countries, and co-host Sunny Hostin wondered how much she knew about the last time that happened.
"Red states lost," Hostin said. "I think she knows that."
Alyssa Farah Griffin suspects the congresswoman's suggestion sounded like something that bubbled up from the right-wing fringes.
RELATED: Greene blasted for 'parroting Kremlin talking points' after Biden visits Kyiv
"It's an absurd notion, but I always caution this with Marjorie Taylor Greene," Griffin said. "She's so easy to make fun of and it's good for a laugh because it's so absurd sometimes, but the things she says are very dangerous ... this is the woman who brought us, like, and absurd things. This is actually sounded like a coherent yet terrible, terrifying thought, this national divorce. I kind of assumed it comes from someone like a Steve Bannon or some far-right thought leader. That scares me more."
"This has all the markings of someone like him," she added. "Maybe it's not him, maybe it's a Roger Stone. It was a little too coherent a thought, even though it is absurd, for Marjorie Taylor Greene."
Watch video below or at this link.