Marjorie Taylor Greene testimony immediately starts out with dispute over her oath of office

At the start of her testimony, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) immediately clashed with an attorney representing Georgia voters who want her removed from the ballot over her alleged support for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Georgia Republican was called to testify at an evidentiary hearing Friday, and she repeatedly clashed with Andy Celli, an attorney for Free Speech for People -- including the manner in which she took her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"You were elected to Congress in November 2020, right?" Celli asked, and Greene agreed. "And you became a member of Congress on Jan. 3, 2021, is that correct?"

Greene agreed, and Celli asked whether she became a member of Congress by virtue of taking her oath of office -- and the lawmaker bristled.

"I became a member of Congress by being elected by the people of the 14th District," Greene said.

Celli pointed out that she was permitted to take her seat in the House of Representatives only after taking the oath of office, and Greene conceded that she had sworn the oath.

"That required that you would support and defend the Constitution of the United States, correct?" Celli said, and she agreed. "It required you to swear an oath that you would support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, correct? As part of the oath that you took, it said yet you would undertake that obligation to defend the Constitution against all enemies freely without any reservation or purpose of evasion. Do you recall that part?"

"I think so," Greene said.



