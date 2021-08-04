QAnon Congresswoman to appear at key Iowa event -- sparking speculation of a White House run
Marjorie Taylor Greene via Facebook

QAnon-believing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) may be gearing up for a run at the White House.

Bloomberg News' Jennifer Jacobs reports that Greene is scheduled to appear later this month at the Iowa State Fair, which she notes is "a traditional venue for politicians contemplating presidential campaigns."

Jacobs adds that "it's not yet clear whether Marjorie Taylor Greene will speak at Iowa State Fair or just attend it" and she notes that the "Des Moines Register this year isn't organizing a Soap Box, which politicians in the past have used to raise their profiles for a national campaign."

Greene so far has served less than one term in the United States House of Representatives, where she has been removed from her committee assignments over her past calls to have House Speaker Nancy Pelosi executed, among other reasons.

In addition to her past support for the discredited QAnon conspiracy theory, Greene has also claimed that assorted mass shootings were "false flag" operations concocted by the government to take away Americans' guns; that the Rothschild family helped former California Gov. Jerry Brown deliberately set forest fires using a giant space laser; and that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton once murdered and ate a baby.

