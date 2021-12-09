GOP ‘villains’ Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene bashed for 'fundamental' flaw
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) ripped some of Donald Trump's strongest allies in Congress as "villains" with bad intentions.

The New York Democrat appeared Thursday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where he dismissed House minority leader Kevin McCarthy's aspirations to become speaker of the House as a "fantasy," saying that voters would reject a situation that put Trump loyalists in charge.

"We have to govern, we have to message and we have to campaign aggressively like the livelihood of the American people depends on it, because it absolutely does," Jeffries said, "and you can't hand the keys of the majority over to folks like Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. They will be running the House of Representatives and they will not have the best interests of everyday Americans at heart."

Democrats have a lot of success to campaign on, Jeffries said -- including their efforts to fight the pandemic, economic expansion and a robust job market -- but he said the specter of Trump allies running the show had to be part of that midterm message.

"We'll have a great story to tell in that regard," Jeffries said, "but Walt Disney also once made the reference, 'All of my best movies have my best villains,' and you know what? We've got some serious villains here. This is not made-up stuff. These are people who don't fundamentally believe in American democracy, and in the same way you had Peter Pan, great movie, but one of the reasons why you had such a great story is that you had Captain Hook. I think, at the end of the day, we've got to tell the story of the protagonists, those who are fighting for everyday Americans, President Joe Biden and the Democrats, and we've got some pretty rough folks who I don't believe have the best interests of everyday Americans at heart if we were to lose the majority."


