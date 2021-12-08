Mark Meadows accidentally reveals what Jan. 6 evidence is 'freaking out' Trump allies: MSNBC's Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows accidentally revealed what evidence he and former president Donald Trump are most afraid of Jan. 6 investigators obtaining.
Meadows appeared on the right-wing Real America's Voice network to defend ending his cooperation with the House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot, which he justified by complaining that lawmakers had sought third-party records that presumably relate to phone communications -- and the "Morning Joe" host said that betrayed Trump's greatest fear.
"I thought there was a tell in that interview that Meadows had," Scarborough said. "The thing they're the most scared about are the phone records. Who called whom? That's going to reveal the tick-tock of who Donald Trump's calling, who they're calling, who's furiously calling them to try to get, you know, Donald Trump to actually call out the National Guard and save the lives of people inside the Capitol. But for him, for Meadows, he goes, 'Oh, well, when they did what' -- by the way, everybody does it in every lawsuit. This is what everybody does."
"You get the phone records, you get office records -- you get everything," he added. "You get the files in discovery. But, of course, they're freaking out because that helps put the tick-tock together."
