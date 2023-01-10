Conspiracy theorist's son praises Marjorie Taylor Greene for dumping QAnon — and says it makes him hopeful for his mom

Before she was elected to Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was a staunch believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory that claims the entire Democratic Party is run by Satanist pedophiles.
In an essay published by the UK Independent, filmmaker Sean Donnelly explained how buying into such outlandish fantasies is more common than many think, as it even happened to his own mother.
Donnelly starts off by noting that his mother has always been the kind of person who went against the grain, which he speculates may have left her vulnerable to falling for wild internet conspiracy theories involving Hillary Clinton harvesting babies for their adrenochrome.
In particular, he says that his mother's fondness for health supplements and her conviction that cell phones were poisoning her with deadly radiation waves turned from a relatively harmless eccentricity to something more dangerous once she fell down a YouTube QAnon rabbit hole.
"That slowly turned into her telling me she knew people who were trafficked by the Democrats, and when I’d ask her who they were, she’d say, 'Well I don’t know them personally, but I’ve seen videos of them online,'" he writes. "And then just a few months later she was saying things like 'Donald Trump is my personal hero and a true patriot who is fighting all the powerful pedophiles.'"
While it seems that Donnelly's mother is still in the QAnon rabbit hole, he says that he's taken inspiration from the fact that Greene has now renounced the conspiracy theory as a sign that his mother could be brought back closer to reality as well.
"If she was truly able to make it through to the other side, then there is truly hope for anyone," he wrote.