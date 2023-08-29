'What the hell is wrong with Republicans?' Marjorie Taylor Greene flips out over impeachment
MSNBC

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lashed out at her party on Tuesday because they have not moved forward with an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

In an interview on Real America's Voice, host Miranda Kahn set Greene off by asking why Republicans had not launched an impeachment inquiry.

"I can't comprehend that we need any more evidence," Greene gasped. "An impeachment inquiry is just asking the question, we're just asking members of Congress, do you think we should inquire about impeachment? It's not saying, do you want to impeach? It's that, should we just ask the question?"

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"And at this point right now, I'm like, what the hell is wrong with Republicans that we can't just, hey guys, maybe ask the question," she complained.

Greene noted that she was on break from Congress.

"I've been at home hanging out with all of the great, wonderful, normal people that actually have a brain and have common sense and are asking me every day, 'Marjorie, when is Congress going to move on with this impeachment inquiry?'" she explained. "And I can't comprehend [why] we haven't done it yet."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was on board with the plan to launch an inquiry, Green said.

"It's still some of these few remaining Republicans that maybe won a Biden district or they, for whatever reason, I don't know, but I think that our conference is coming together, and we should be voting on this in September," she added.

Watch the video below or at this link.

2024 ElectionsMediaSmartNewsVideo